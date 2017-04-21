Aaron Hernandez Family Pissed Why Didn't We Know About Suicide Notes?!

Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez's family did not know the ex-NFL star left suicide notes for them until it was reported in the media ... and they're furious about it.

Attorney George Leontire went off in front of a judge about how officials have left the family in the dark about the circumstances surrounding Aaron's death.

Leontire says everyone is aware of the reports that Aaron allegedly had the words "John 3:16" on his forehead at the time of his death and other details ... but the family hasn't heard a peep from investigators.

"They don't know if that's true or not," Leontire said.

It's clear he's pissed and demanded officials loop the Hernandez family in ASAP.

Leontire was in court to get an order to prevent officials from destroying evidence surrounding Hernandez's death so they can investigate further.

The order was granted.