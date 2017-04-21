Cuba Gooding Jr. Working Through the Pain ... Filming with Jaden Smith

4/21/2017 1:00 PM PDT

Cuba Gooding Jr. coped with the pain of his dad's death by working on his movie with Jaden Smith.

They were in Toronto shooting Friday morning -- the day after Cuba Gooding Sr. passed away. Focusing on his work seemed to do Cuba some good as he managed a few smiles with Jaden between scenes.

His father -- 72-year-old Cuba Gooding Sr. -- was found dead in his car Thursday.

Cuba Jr. powered through a long day of filming "Life in a Year" when he got the news Thursday evening, but the emotion showed on his face.