Cuba Gooding Jr. coped with the pain of his dad's death by working on his movie with Jaden Smith.
They were in Toronto shooting Friday morning -- the day after Cuba Gooding Sr. passed away. Focusing on his work seemed to do Cuba some good as he managed a few smiles with Jaden between scenes.
His father -- 72-year-old Cuba Gooding Sr. -- was found dead in his car Thursday.
Cuba Jr. powered through a long day of filming "Life in a Year" when he got the news Thursday evening, but the emotion showed on his face.