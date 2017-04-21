Cuba Gooding Jr. Working Through the Pain ... Filming with Jaden Smith

Cuba Gooding Jr. coped with the pain of his dad's death by working on his movie with Jaden Smith.

They were in Toronto shooting Friday morning -- the day after Cuba Gooding Sr. passed away. Focusing on his work seemed to do Cuba some good as he managed a few smiles with Jaden between scenes.

His father -- 72-year-old Cuba Gooding Sr. -- was found dead in his car Thursday.

Cuba Jr. powered through a long day of filming "Life in a Year" when he got the news Thursday evening, but the emotion showed on his face.