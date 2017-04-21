Kate Beckinsale Files Response in Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Kate Beckinsale has just responded to her estranged husband's divorce petition, and it seems this divorce should go down with very little drama.

Kate is reserving the right to spousal support from Len Wiseman, who filed for divorce last October.

Kate says in her docs, filed by disso queen Laura Wasser, she wants her jewelry and personal effects to remain hers. She also wants all of her earnings after they separated to remain hers. Her docs don't give a date of separation, and his docs don't list a date of separation either.

The couple married in 2004 and have no kids together.

The couple's marriage hit the rocks in November 2015. Len was spotted out with model CJ Franco.