Jeezy Sued for Wrongful Death 'Killer Looked Like Young Jeezy'

EXCLUSIVE

Jeezy's a cold-blooded killer who was never charged with the crime ... so says the victim's kids who are now suing the rapper.

Concert promoter Eric Johnson was killed in August 2014 after he was shot at least 5 times backstage at Jeezy and Wiz Khalifa's concert in Mountain View, CA. In docs obtained by TMZ the family claims an eyewitness told Mountain View PD the shooter looked like Young Jeezy ... and 2 years later the witness repeated that claim in a deposition.

What's more ... the family says the same witness picked Jeezy out of a photo lineup as the shooter. They say a 2nd witness described the shooter to a police sketch artist who drew someone that looked "eerily similar to the way Young Jeezy looked" the night of the shooting.

The family says it was never given a direct explanation as to who was suspected of the crime or why Jeezy was never charged. Johnson's kids are suing for funeral expenses and other damages.

Jeezy's lawyer had no comment.