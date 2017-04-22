Killer Mike 4/20 for My 42nd? Now THAT's Lit!

Hard to tell which birthday gift Killer Mike enjoyed more ... the new gold chain around his neck or the $10k worth of weed he scored. We'll go with the weed.

Mike's one of the lucky guys whose bday falls on 4/20 -- appropriate for so many reasons -- plus, this year he turned 42. Hence, his massive marijuana-themed bash in Atlanta.

Guests included OutKast's Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Big K.R.I.T. and Pastor Troy, who all got to snack on a wide range of edibles. Mike also got a car as a gift, but again -- he definitely seemed to be enjoying the huge joints more than anything else.

