Wayne Newton Vegas Raiders Have My Blessing ... And My Voice To Sing Anthem!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Huge moment for the Raiders ... Wayne Newton says the team has his blessing 100% to take over Sin City, and he's willing to kick it off by signing the squad's first national anthem.

We got Wayne looking extremely well preserved out in Beverly Hills, and asked him about the Raiders coming to to the city he's become synonymous with.

Wayne says he's "thrilled" for the city and the team, and when we asked if he'd be willing to kick off the new era with the national anthem, he said he hasn't been asked, but would love the chance.

Hey Raiders, do the right thing.