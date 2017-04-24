Lady Gaga Crazy Cool Coachella Crib

If you've ever wondered how Coachella headliners crash during the festival, Lady Gaga's $12 million Mediterranean desert rental gives you a good idea -- they crash just fine.

Gaga, who took over Beyonce's headlining slot, lived it up in a 7 bedroom 5 bath home in Rancho Mirage courtesy of Airbnb during the fest's back-to-back weekends. The place is huge ... 9,500 square feet! Kinda like having a full resort just for yourself.

Along with a pool and spa, the crib had a fitness room, 2 formal living rooms, an outdoor dining gazebo and 3 fire pits -- it gets cold in the desert at night.

If you thought $900 for a VIP ticket to the fest was stiff, Gaga's pad would set the average person back $10k per night!