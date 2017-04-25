Ellie Goulding Rides Ex in Midair For 'Magic Mike Live'

EXCLUSIVE

Ellie Goulding ran into her ex bf during his gig in "Magic Mike Live," and decided to take him for a ride ... suspended above the stage.

Ellie was sitting front row Saturday at the new Las Vegas revue when her ex, Jackson Williams, pulled her onstage for one of his airborne stunts. You can probably figure it out from the video, but the stunt is called the "air f***."

Sources at the show tell us a bachelorette is supposed to be called up for the segment, but Jackson called an audible and chose Ellie instead. She didn't seem to mind catching up with her former backup dancer turned bf.

We're guessing Ellie felt safe with a guy who's been trained by Channing Tatum himself.