Doris Roberts Still Dead More Than a Year Later ... Get a Clue, Folks

Breaking News

#BREAKING ... Doris Roberts died more than a year ago, but it seems some people are just now hearing the news ... and sending SUPER belated condolences.

For some reason ... Doris was trending online Wednesday, and a lot of folks seemed to just now realize the actress had passed away ... linking back to TMZ's exclusive story as evidence.

Doris' 1-year death anniversary was actually last Monday ... so we're not too sure how to explain the delayed reactions. Either these well-wishers have been living under a rock all this time, or ... no, that's the only explanation.

As we reported ... Doris died from a massive stroke at her home in L.A. She'd been suffering from hypertension for years.

Soooo ... RIP, Doris. Again ... still.



