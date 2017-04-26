Drake Getting Some R&R in the DR

Exclusive Details

Drake's back in the Dominican Republic, but instead of work ... he's all play this time.

Champagne Papi's kicking it at a $7.85 million oceanfront villa at Casa De Campo -- the same luxury complex where J Lo and A-Rod were a couple weeks ago. He's roughing it in a 5 bedroom, 7 bath spread with a huge infinity pool.

Drizzy was there last June when he was filming French Montana's "No Shopping" music video. Obviously, he loved it enough to return for vacation.

We're told he's getting the most out of the resort's gym, and put in 3 hours there Tuesday night. He also rented a boat Wednesday for a little day trip to a nearby island.

Work hard, play harder.