Jessica Biel Cuts Off Her Long Brown Locks, Unveils Short Haircut

Jessica Biel made a transformation over the weekend ... cutting off her beautiful long locks to showcase her new bob hairdo.

The actress posted an Instagram video that started with her gripping bunches of brown hair on each side of her head as music played in background.

Jessica then yanked her tresses in sync with the sound effects of gunshots before tilting her head sideways and giving her strands one more tug. Then her image jumped from her old look to her fresh bob haircut. In the caption, Jessica joked, “Brought back the f*** ass Bob."

Gotta say her new 'do' fits her perfectly and she's in good company too. Several of her fellow celebs have gone for shorter hair of late. Among them are Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez.

Jessica's change in style somewhat coincides with her appearance last week on The View, where she told Whoopi Goldberg and the other hosts that her 12-year marriage to Justin Timberlake is a work in progress.

She noted that they hit bumps in the road due to being apart because of their busy schedules.