Jessica Biel Says Navigating Distance with Justin Timberlake is Work in Progress

Jessica Biel's been hitched to Justin Timberlake for 12 years now -- but even now, they still hit bumps in the road, including when they're apart ... something she says they work on.

The actress appeared on Thursday's episode of "The View" ... telling the panel that navigating distance and their busy schedules was a work in progress, and a balancing act they're always fine-tuning in their marriage.

Jessica gave a shoutout to Zoom and FaceTime for helping her and her sons, Silas and Phineas, stay connected with JT while he's on the move ... or vice versa, herself as well.

But even with the convenience of technology ... JB says it's still a lot of effort to stay connected with at times -- especially now that JT has embarked on his 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour.

Jessica says ... "I'm already exhausted -- there's been 4 shows! Oh, my God! I don't know how he is gonna do it. I don't know how we're gonna do it, but we're gonna get through it. Somehow, someway." BTW, Jessica was recently spotted with Justin on one of his tour stops.

Jessica's been showing her support via IG as JT kicked off his tour in Canada last month. She shared a carousel of pics featuring her sons sporting their dad's merch, with the caption, "It's a family affair, y'all." She notes ... this is the first time they've done this with 2 kids in the picture, and it sounds like it's a challenge in and of itself.