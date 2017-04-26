Gareon Conley Boozing at Nightclub Before Alleged Rape (VIDEO + PHOTOS)

NFL Prospect Gareon Conley Boozing at Nightclub Before Alleged Rape

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of NFL Draft prospect Gareon Conley partying at a Cleveland nightclub with a bottle of vodka roughly 2 hours before the alleged rape ... an allegation he denies.

The footage was shot at Barley House on April 9 around 1 AM and shows Conley dancing by himself while surrounded by a group of partiers.

We're told the accuser is NOT in the footage.

Conley is wearing sunglasses at the bar -- notable since his accuser claims he refused to take his sunglasses off during the alleged incident a short time later.

Conley's attorney claims he initially met the accuser while leaving the club and they both went back to his hotel room at a nearby Westin.

The accuser claims Conley asked her to join a 4-way sex session with another couple but she refused so he had 1-on-1 sex with her instead. She claims he refused to stop when she told him to.

Conley has adamantly denied the allegations. Witnesses inside the hotel room say Conley never got intimate with her and she made up the allegations out of spite for being kicked out of the room.

The case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. No charges have been filed.