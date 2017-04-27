Barack Obama Finally Jabs Trump ... Tweet Storms Ain't the Answer!

Breaking News

Barack Obama took his first shot at his predecessor since inauguration day, lightly jabbing President Trump's speedy Twitter fingers ... and reportedly made a ton of money while doing it.

The diss came Thursday in NYC while the ex-prez was speaking to a crowd of A&E Network's advertisers. While presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin interviewed Obama, she asked how he handled frustrating moments in the White House.

Barack coolly replied, "For starters, by not having a Twitter account."

It was an expensive joke for A&E ... which according to the NY Post, paid Obama $400k for the speaking engagement. He's reportedly making that same amount to speak at an upcoming Health conference put on by Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

Michelle's no slouch herself ... she spoke Thursday at the AIA Conference on Architecture in Florida. Not to mention the huge advances both she and Barack got for their memoirs.

