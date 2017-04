Deshaun Watson's Uncle 'Hire Me, Nephew!' ... I'll Be Your Turtle!

EXCLUSIVE

Deshaun Watston's uncle doesn't want a handout from the future NFL star -- he wants a job -- telling TMZ Sports he'll gladly be the QB's personal driver after he becomes a millionaire!

Watson's family is out in Philly for the NFL Draft and serving as the Clemson star's personal hype machine -- telling teams he's got the talent to be a "franchise changer."

But the best part of the video is DW's uncle who keeps it all the way real -- "I'm tired of working, nephew!"

Love this guy!!!