Kylie Jenner I'm Getting Even Closer with Travis After Coachella Flirting

Exclusive Details

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott jumped from holding hands at Coachella to holding way more at an NBA playoff game, and yet ... they're still in the heavy flirting with a chance of banging stage.

The rapper was courtside in Houston Tuesday night for the Rockets-Thunder game and must've thought rubbing Kylie's inner thigh would bring his hometown Rockets good luck.

This comes on the heels of Coachella ... where sources at the music fest tell us Kylie showed up to support Travis as he headlined the second biggest stage. KJ was there with her own pals, but the social media clip of them holding hands doesn't lie.

We're told they were super flirty in the desert, and although nothing was consummated ... all signs point to it happening soon. Our sources add ... they've been close for years, since they both appeared in a Justin Skye music video.

#TravisScott & #KylieJenner were reportedly spotted holding hands 👀 @travisscott @kyliejenner #WSHH A post shared by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

From the looks of it, they moved a BIG step closer to banging in Houston.

Timing might not be great -- he's touring with Kendrick Lamar this summer, and she's fresh off the breakup with Tyga breakup.

But as they say, the best way to get over a rapper is to find another one ... who can pay his bills.