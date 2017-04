NFL Draft Prospects Crazy Fashion Swag ... Before Big Night

LIVE STREAM

It's the biggest night of their lives and the top prospects in the NFL Draft dressed up for the occasion.

TMZ Sports has a live look at the top guys as they get ready to head to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jewelry, shoes, suits, shades ... you better believe these guys are pulling out all the stops!

After all, they gotta one-up Ezekiel Elliott -- who rocked the crop top last year!

Good luck!