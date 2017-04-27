Stephen Belafonte Ex Baby Mama Says Mel B's Accusations Ring True

Stephen Belafonte did Mel B dirty and she's not the only one ... so says a woman who had a baby with him.

Nicole Contreras was at Craig's Wednesday, and she had nothing nice to say about her ex. She says, among other things, Belafonte is a deadbeat dad who has not paid child support for their 12-year-old daughter, Giselle.

She didn't marry Belafonte but, based on the timeline, it looks like Mel B was Belafonte's rebound after breaking up with Nicole.

Nicole's squarely in Mel B's corner ... saying all her horror stories ring true.