Antonio Brown 1-On-1 with Hassan Whiteside ... Looks Good

Breaking News

Turns out, Antonio Brown is kind of a freak athlete.

The NFL star hit the basketball court with Miami Heat stud Hassan Whiteside on Thursday for a little 1-on-1 action at the Heat practice facility ... and the WR looked pretty good!

He hit some shots. He drove to the lane. Ball handling was good.

The only real issue he had was when Hassan actually tried ... it looked like a father playing ball in the backyard vs. his kid.

Still, impressive.