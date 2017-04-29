Jimmy John's Cashier Dude Who Robbed Me's a Bitch! Gun Didn't Scare Me

EXCLUSIVE

The Jimmy John's cashier who didn't flinch when a robber put a gun in his face has a simple explanation for his cool reaction -- dude seemed like a total rookie.

We spoke to Tuker Murray -- Assistant GM at the Kansas City, MO shop, and he told us he never feared for his life, despite staring down the barrel of the handgun. Surveillance video of the Wednesday night confrontation went viral when KCPD released it.

Tuker says there was nothing intimidating about the perp. And get this ... when we told him the gun had actually jammed (you can see it in the video), he said his response would have been even ballsier.

The suspect, 54-year-old Terry Rayford, got away with $280. He's since been caught, and turns out he wasn't a rook at all.