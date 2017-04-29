Sterling K. Brown L.A. Riots Woke Us Up, But ... We Have a Long Way to Go

Sterling K. Brown thinks we've made progress in the 25 years since the L.A. riots ... but there are still huge problems we can't ignore.

We got the "This is Us" and "The People vs. O.J. Simpson" star out in Bev Hills, and he says one of the biggest differences between then and now ... people actually believe there's a problem.

As you know, today marks the 25th anniversary since the not guilty verdicts in the Rodney King LAPD police officer trial, which almost immediately triggered the riots.