Kim Kardashian I'm Done Being Flashy But I'm Not Selling My Insane Mansion!

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian says she's shunning certain extravagances in her life like jewelry, but that doesn't mean she won't still be living in the lap of luxury.

Sources connected to Kim and Kanye tell us they are NOT changing their plan to move into their $20 million Hidden Hills mansion, which is beyond opulent with 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a spa, movie theater, a make-up room, a lake, and on and on -- 30,000 square feet and all.

By the way, the house was brand new when they bought it, they took it down to the studs and then rebuilt and expanded it at a cost of more than $10 million. They're still months away from moving in.

So, how does Kim reconcile shedding "material things" with her mega-mansion? There's actually a good explanation -- the place will be as secure as Fort Knox and security for them is everything.

For starters, the estate is in a gated community. As for the property itself, it has state-of-the-art security, including cameras, alarms, motion detectors and from what we understand, a safe room.

The place will be flanked by armed security guards -- 24/7.

Kim was on Ellen's show last week talking about how the Paris robbery changed her life and she wasn't into flashy, materialistic things that once defined her life. Fact is ... it's not inconsistent to shun fancy cars and jewelry but still live nicely, when the nice stuff serves a purpose.