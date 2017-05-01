Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Drop Fortune on Twins' 6th Bday

EXCLUSIVE

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and their twins, Morocco and Monroe, looked like one happy family celebrating their 6th birthdays at the Happiest Place On Earth on Sunday, but it didn't come cheap.

We're told Nick and Mariah pulled out all the stops for the twins' big day, dropping 5 figures. Sounds expensive but they had a huge group of friends join them.

The twins got 2 cakes ... one Minnie and one Mickey. Gifts included kid-sized whips, computer stuff and a bunch of jewelry.

Not surprising they celebrated at Disneyland. The place is special to Mariah and Nick ... it's where they renewed their vows.

Good news ... it seems the twins are finally big enough for some of the faster rides at Disney, like the Matterhorn and Splash Mountain.