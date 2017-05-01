Travis Scott Didn't Tell The Injured Kid to Jump

Travis Scott is not responsible for the kid who jumped from a 3rd story balcony at his concert ... despite the fact he encouraged people from the 2nd story balcony to jump.

Sources close to Travis tell TMZ ... the rapper never encouraged the teenager to jump into the mosh pit ... a jump that caused serious injuries including a possible broken leg and fractured back.

Travis famously encourages fans to stage dive, but his position is that there's a fundamental difference between the 2nd and 3rd floor balcony. He told fans to form a net before encouraging fans on the 2nd story to leap, but never suggested the 3rd story was safe.

We're told Travis' team is in touch with the kid who hurt himself and are launching a full investigation to see what led to the incident.

A rep adds, "The safety of everyone is held in the highest regard and we are currently conducting an internal investigation to ensure that this does not happen again. We are deeply concerned about the guest who was injured and intend to offer him our support."

As we reported, the one thing Travis did offer at the concert was his ring, which we're told the fan accepted.