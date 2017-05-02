Model Anna Herrin No Hard Feelings, Ja Rule ... I Enjoyed Fyre Fest, Really!!

EXCLUSIVE

Model Anna Herrin has nothing in common with the angry Fyre Festival goers suing over the disaster ... because she actually had a great time!

Anna was at LAX Monday when she explained how she not only survived what everyone else is calling Ja Rule's epic failure -- but thrived. It's true ... the look on Anna's face down in the Bahamas was a far cry from the people shoved in FEMA tents after paying big money for tix.

As for all the people suing ... Anna has a far more forgiving outlook.

In fact, Ja Rule might wanna line her up to testify on his behalf!