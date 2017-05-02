Beyonce Formation Tour Mic Hauls in $11,000!

EXCLUSIVE

The mic Beyonce used on her Formation World Tour and at the Grammys has a new owner ... all for the price of $11k.

It was auctioned off over the weekend to a woman named CeCe Hendriks at the Wearable Art Gala in L.A., an event thrown by Bey's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

CeCe tells us she scored the piece of music history after she was outbid on a VIP experience to next year's Coachella, where Bey will be a headliner.

It's a working mic, and according to its new owner, there's enough wear and tear that you can see where Beyonce held it. In other words -- serious collector's item.

As for what CeCe plans to do with it... it'll be a gift for her son's 13th B'Day (see what we did there, Beyhive?) and then it'll go on living in a safety deposit box.