Blink-182's Matt Skiba We Knew Fyre Was Goin' Down With Warm Vodka and Bologna

EXCLUSIVE

Blink-182 guitarist Matt Skiba feels good about his band's decision to bail on the Fyre Festival, but horrible for the people who got stuck.

Matt was at LAX Monday ... he's no Nostradamus but says the band had a sinking feeling Fyre was bad news ... but it was still painful to watch the festival unravel.

It's funny ... Matt says the way it all went down left him feeling guilty that the "Lord of Entitled Flies" had to fend for themselves -- drinking warm vodka and eating bologna sandwiches in a mud pit.