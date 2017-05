Jeb Bush No Regrets

Jeb Bush says he has no regrets after losing his White House bid to Donald Trump ... because Miami living with no media attention is all he needs to be happy.

We got the former Florida Guv and Republican presidential contender at LAX Monday, where he caught us up on everything from his dad's health to life outside the glare.

He has a clear, strong reaction about what could have been had he won the election.

Sometimes, when you lose, you win.