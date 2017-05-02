Stephen Colbert Goes Homophobic on Trump

Stephen Colbert unleashed a torrent of anti-Trump jokes on his show Monday night, ending with a cock-in-Trump's-mouth jab that made his audience roar.

The 12-minute tirade was dedicated to the 100-day mark in Trump's presidency, and Colbert went after Trump with a vengeance.

The jokes included, "The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's cock holster."

The audience loved it, but ... hard to ignore it's a seriously homophobic punchline ... the kind of thing that usually gets celebs in hot water.