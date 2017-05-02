Travis Scott Sued You Forgot to Pay Us Our MILLIONS On Your Way Out the Door

EXCLUSIVE

Much like Kylie Jenner's ex, her new bf Travis Scott's got a problem paying his bills ... at least according to his ex-managers who claim he's a couple million in the hole with them.

Travis' old pals at LCAR Management say the rapper signed a 3-year contract in Oct. 2014 which guarantees them 15% of everything he makes in entertainment. In docs, obtained by TMZ, they say that should've earned them at least $2 million by now.

Their problem ... Travis has only paid about $37k, according to the suit. LCAR says it's made repeated efforts to get the dough since 2015, but all they got was a letter from Scott's attorneys saying their services were no longer needed.

LCAR says it has a signed deal which Travis needs to honor. It's suing to get an accounting of what he's earned, and to get paid in full.

This could trigger PTSD for Kylie.