Danny Trejo Chavez Jr. Ain't Got the Heart ... To Beat Canelo!

EXCLUSIVE

Canelo Alvarez is gonna beat Julio Cesar Chavez's ass this weekend -- so says Danny Trejo who tells TMZ Sports the whole thing comes down to HEART.

Trejo knows what he's talking about -- he was a fighter and a boxing trainer before he became a Hollywood superstar.

And Trejo says when Canelo and Julio square off on May 6 in Vegas (live on HBO Pay-Per-View) it's not gonna go well for the son of the legend.