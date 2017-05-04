'13 Reasons Why' Star Show Hits the Mark On Teen Suicide

"13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn ﻿makes a compelling case why parents should DEFINITELY tune in to the super popular, but very controversial, Netflix show.

Brandon was out in NYC Wednesday when we asked about criticism by many parents that the show glorifies teen suicide. It's about a teen who leaves behind 13 audio tapes before committing suicide.

Some schools are warning parents about the show ... imploring them to remind their kids there are professionals out there who will help them face challenges.

Brandon says parents aren't the only ones who should watch.