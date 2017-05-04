Donald Trump 'I'm President! Can You Believe it?'

President Trump didn't shy away from gloating after Congress passed the GOP's new health care bill -- and, in fact, decided it was the perfect time to point out ... he's the president.

Yeah, it was kinda weird when Trump said, "I'm the president. Can ya believe it?" It might have been a rhetorical question, but we're guessing it had most of his critics shouting at their TVs.

Trump's braggadocious point -- Look at me, and look at what I've accomplished already.

Suck it, 100 days ... is what we imagine he's saying in his head.