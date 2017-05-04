Rande Gerber More Tequila, Please! My Daughter Is My DD Now

Exclusive Details

Rande Gerber's 15-year-old daughter was responsible for getting them home Wednesday night ... which is great news for Dad.

Sources close to Rande tell us, Kaia has her California learner's permit now, so Rande let her get behind the wheel after dinner at Nobu in Malibu. It's the kinda thing most parents stress over, but we're told Rande's actually stoked she's able to drive.

Think about it ... Kaia driving means Rande can enjoy more Casamigos tequila at family meals.

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo!