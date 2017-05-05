Britney Spears VMAs 'Slave 4 U' Costume Hits eBay ... Plus 6 Others

EXCLUSIVE

Britney Spears' old costumes are about to net one of her superfans $1 million ... or at least that's the hope of the collector who's unloading 7 vintage Brit looks.

The crown jewel of Dana Proctor's collection is the iconic outfit Brit wore during her 2001 "I'm A Slave 4 U" performance at the MTV VMAs. Python not included, but she's also hawking 6 other wardrobe selections from Brit's music vids, award shows, and Super Bowl performance with Aerosmith.

Some highlights:

- "Overprotected" music video Levi’s chaps

- 2008 VMAs custom Versace Atelier dress

- "I'm A Slave 4 U" music video costume

- "Me Against the Music" music video (feat. Madonna) costume

Important sales point: Dana's ONLY selling the wardrobe as a set. Her eBay auction ends next week, and so far the high bid is $33,400 ... so, she's a long way off that $1 mil goal.

But you know Brit fans represent.