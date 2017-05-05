Drake & Meek Mill Sorry, Rick Ross ... Our Beef's Still On!

EXCLUSIVE

Rick Ross extended an olive branch to Drake ﻿to squash the beef, but there is NO cease-fire with Meek Mill ... even after all these months ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the rappers tell us Da Boss thought Meek and Drizzy's war would cool down after Rick and Drake settled their differences. As we reported, Rick felt there was too much cash to be made to continue the feud.

Our Meek sources say he's not willing to follow Rick -- his label honcho -- down the road to peace because there's way too much trash talk under the bridge.

Translation: "Back to Back" is haunting his ass.

Remember, when Drake played Philly -- Meek's home turf -- Meek and his crew showed up outside the arena. Not to mention fresh disses on Meek's last track, "King" ... and Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds."

Bottom line: Beef's still on the grill, despite Rick's efforts.