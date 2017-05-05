Gary the Dog This is How I Roll!!! At Carrie Fisher Movie Night

EXCLUSIVE

Gary the Dog turnt all the way up at a special Carrie Fisher movie screening Thursday ... and it's the most ADORABLE thing you're going to see all day!!!!!

Gary and his caretaker -- Carrie's former asst. Corby McCoin -- ﻿attended the May the 4th showing of "Postcards from the Edge" ... a movie the 'Star Wars' actress famously wrote about her relationship with her late mom, Debbie Reynolds.

But the real action went down outside Angel City Brewery in L.A. -- where Gary put on the cutest little show for his adoring fans.

Who's a good famous doggy!?! You are!! Yes you are!!!