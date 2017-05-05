Loretta Lynn Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Breaking News

Loretta Lynn is in a Nashville hospital after suffering a stroke at her home Thursday night.

A rep for the country legend shared the news Friday ... saying the 85-year-old is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Lynn, who is STILL touring, was scheduled to perform Friday night in North Carolina ... but that show and several of her upcoming stops have been postponed.

The singer's career has been full of milestones ... in 1972 she became the first woman to win Country Music Entertainer of the Year. She's won 3 Grammys and released around 60 albums.