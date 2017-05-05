Mike Huckabee Cinco de Mayo Plan Salsa and Speedy Gonzales

Mike Huckabee has a Cinco de Mayo plan that has people hotter than a bottle of Tapatio.

The former Arkansas Guv said on Twitter he's celebrating the day by downing "an entire jar of hot salsa and watching old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak[ing] Spanish all day."

It took about a second for a torrent of hate to be directed Huckabee's way. One person wrote, "Your attempts at humor fail almost as miserably as your attempts to run for President."

Another person wrote, "Everywhere you go you should wish everyone a blessed day in Spanish by saying 'Soy Pendejo'" ... translation ... I'm an idiot.

