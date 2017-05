'Veep' Star Tony Hale Watch My Show With Extreme Caution!!!

"Veep" star Tony Hale, who plays Julia Louis-Dreyfus' bag man, Gary, is both worried and elated someone almost laughed himself to death watching the show.

Tony was out in Bev Hills Friday after news surfaced an Australian politician laughed so hard at an episode of "Veep," he almost died choking on a piece of sushi and then hit his head on a coffee table.

Tony also has a strong opinion on the better Veep for whom to work ... Mike Pence or Selina Meyer.