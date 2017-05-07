Karrueche Tran Ready for Courtroom Face-off with Chris Brown Over Death Threats

EXCLUSIVE

Karrueche Tran ﻿will do what Rihanna would not -- testify that Chris Brown ﻿brutalized her ... and she's not scared at all.

We're told Karrueche has no fear about testifying that Chris allegedly kicked her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach, threatened to shoot her and made other death threats ... this according to multiple sources connected to Chris' ex.

The actress has been dogging Chris for more than 2 months trying to serve him, but he successfully dodged the process server ... until Thursday night when he was hit with legal docs after his BD party.

Our sources say one of Karrueche's motivations is to inspire other women similarly situated to come forward and confront people who brutalize them.

We're told this has been a long process for Karrueche ... the alleged abuse started a long time ago but she built up her confidence to finally put an end to it, especially after the alleged recent death threats.

You'll recall, Rihanna almost immediately had a change of heart after Chris brutally beat her and did not want to cooperate with authorities. Chris copped a plea and she was never called to testify.

We reached out to Karrueche and her camp and they refused comment.