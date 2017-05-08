Olympian Tom Daley Marries Oscar Winning Screenwriter ... at English 'Castle'

Breaking News

Big weekend for British medal winning Olympic diver Tom Daley -- who married Hollywood power player Dustin Lance Black at a lavish ceremony at a "castle" in England.

FYI, DLB is a very big deal -- he won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for "Milk" and also wrote Clint Eastwood's "J. Edgar" starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two have been dating for years and got engaged in 2015.

Daley revealed the two tied the knot on May 6th at Bovey Castle in England in front of 120 people.

The castle isn't really a castle -- no royal people live there -- but it's still pretty awesome.

Congrats!