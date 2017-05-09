Abby Lee Miller Gets One Year in Prison

Breaking News

Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is going to prison for a year and a day after a federal judge handed down her sentence Tuesday morning in federal court.

Miller had been indicted on 20 counts of fraud connected to hiding $755,000 in earnings from the government. During the trial she took the stand and begged the judge for mercy, saying she had fallen victim to the sudden fame that came when "Dance Moms" took off.

Abby will reportedly serve her sentence in a federal facility near L.A. ... and after she gets out she'll be on supervised release for 2 more years. She will also have to pay about $160k in fines.

Doesn't sound like it, but she got off easy. She could have gotten 5 years in prison and $5 mil in fines.

Deadline first reported the sentence.