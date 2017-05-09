Breaking News
Wendy's just rewarded the teen who tried to score a year's worth of chicken nuggets -- even though he fell more than 14 million shy of the restaurant's Twitter demands.
We ain't hating, since Carter Wilkinson DID beat out Ellen DeGeneres for most retweets in history -- 3,433,823 with his #nuggsforcarter campaign. Ellen previously had the record for her Oscars selfie.
Getting that record was good enough for Wendy's which said Tuesday morning it's hooking up Carter with a year's supply of free nuggs. Dude got a certificate and vouchers to make it official.
Carter started his quest last month when he tweeted Wendy's asking how many retweets he needed to score the deal. Wendy's said 18 million.
He got a nice discount.