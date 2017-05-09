#NuggsForCarter Teen Wendy's Just the Start ... I'm Making the Most of My 15 Mins!

The teen who scored a year's worth of free Wendy's chicken nuggets is getting advice on how to handle his new celeb status, and all those free nuggs!

Carter Wilkerson was on "TMZ Live" talking about the success of his #nuggsforcarter campaign and revealed his game plan now that Wendy's is hooking him up for his viral tweet. Then Harvey hooked him up with a better plan ... he thinks, at least.

The 16-year-old seemed open to the advice, but following through won't be easy -- not with all those vouchers burning a hole in his pocket.