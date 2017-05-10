Cookie Johnson On Lonzo Ball: 'I Stay In My Lane'

EXCLUSIVE

Cookie Johnson says when it comes to all things Lakers -- including potential #1 draft pick Lonzo Ball -- she refuses to share her opinion ... telling TMZ Sports, "I stay in my lane!"

Magic Johnson's wife was out shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday when she told us sports is Magic's territory -- adding, "I have a lot of confidence in my husband."

Cookie and Magic have been married for 25 years and are extremely close -- so the question is ... you REALLY think Cookie has no opinion on Lonzo or LaVar Ball???

C'mon ...