Jada Pinkett Smith Goes After Photog ... You Scratched My Luxury Ride!

Jada Pinkett Smith made a camera guy break into a sweat when she accused him of dinging her really expensive whip, which could cost him hundreds ... maybe even thousands!

Jada was leaving lunch at E. Baldi in Bev Hills Wednesday when the pap, not a TMZ photog, tried to snap a pic while squeezing between Jada's black Rolls-Royce and a van. He wasn't successful.

Jada saw him get a little too close for comfort, then did an inspection. You gotta hear the guy try to get out of paying. It's hilarious, and we'll say this ... Jada's got a heart of gold.