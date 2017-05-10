Ricky Martin Discovers Versace's Body In 'American Crime Story' Scene

Ricky Martin went full Thespian for one of the gut-wrenching scenes of "Versace: American Crime Story" ... the moment his character discovers Gianni Versace's body right after his murder.

Ricky's playing Versace's longtime partner, Antonio D'Amico ... and filmed the key scene Wednesday morning on the steps of the famed mansion in Miami.

Ricky's not known for his acting, but you can tell from these pics, he brought his A-game ... the day after Darren Criss -- who's playing Andrew Cunanan -- shot the murder scene.