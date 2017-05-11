Donald Trump I'm with Rosie O'Donnell! When it Comes to Comey

Breaking News

President Trump just jumped on Rosie O'Donnell's bandwagon -- and no, Hell is NOT freezing over ... as far as we know.

The prez apparently just realized Rosie tweeted 5 months ago that then-FBI Director James Comey should be fired. So, he tweeted Thursday, right at Rosie, "We finally agree on something Rosie."

Never mind that Rosie was calling for Comey's head because she blamed him for Hillary Clinton losing -- therefore putting Rosie's archenemy, Trump, in the White House.

Pretty sure Rosie won't be amused by Trump cozying up to her ... even sarcastically.

Bingo! Rosie just clarified her feelings on Comey, and called out Trump's "motives."