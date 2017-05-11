TMZ

Bears Rookie QB Mitch Trubisky Drives Grandma's Beat-up Toyota To Practice

Bears Rookie Mitch Trubisky Arrives To First NFL Camp In Style ... In Grandma's '97 Camry

5/11/2017 3:59 PM PDT
Breaking News

Here's the best example of keeping it real we've ever seen ... Bears rookie -- the 2nd pick in the Draft -- Mitch Trubisky pushing his grandma's '97 Toyota Camry to his first pro football camp.

Before we go any further, Trubisky is rich -- with the #2 pick projected to have a contract valued around the $30 million ... so he definitely doesn't HAVE to push granny's ride to practice.

So, why's he doing it? Mitch is keeping a promise to Bears GM Ryan Pace, who asked the new QB to drive his "beat-up" car to his first practice.

Kid's a man of his word ... are you paying attention, Toyota?

